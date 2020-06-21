TOMS, Doris Bennington, 81, was born in Nelson County, Va., on October 8, 1938. She entered Heaven's gate on June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her steadfast husband, Alvin P. Toms; and is survived by her devoted sister, Shirley Toms; her two children, Sherry Shelton (W.D.), Tracy Toms (Jennifer); along with her four grandchildren, Ben Shelton (Natasha), Shelly Shelton, Scott Toms, Savannah Toms; and her two little buddies, Lexie and Aubree. She gained her wings peacefully in her home in Elmont, Va., under the constant and around the clock care from her loving granddaughter, Shelly and her loyal and dedicated daughter, Sherry, who kept their promise to her to stay by her side till the very end. They would like to thank all the health care providers and care teams that administered such exceptional care and compassion. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court