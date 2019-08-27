TOOMBS, VIRGINIA "GINNY"

TOOMBS, Virginia L. "Ginny," 86, of Dunnsville, formerly of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord August 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carey Toombs; her granddaughter, Kimberly Toombs; and her grandson, Hunter Ward. She is survived by her children, Keith Toombs and his wife, Gail, of Mechanicsville, Kevin Toombs of Louisa and Carol Redman and her husband, Abraham, of Amelia; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ginny loved anything to do with numbers and worked as a bookkeeper for a courier service. After her retirement, she spent her days outside working in the yard or watching her grandchildren play. Ginny's last two years were in the loving care of the Easter Haven private home healthcare. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private interment will take place in Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial