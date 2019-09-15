TORRES, Edwin, was a devoted, caring family man who put his children and wife before everything. He passed away on September 10, 2019, after fighting cancer. When he departed, he was surrounded and cared for by the family he loved. Edwin had just celebrated his 46th wedding anniversary with his loving wife, Madeline. Edwin was born on February 13, 1952, in New York City. He was a proud New Yorker who worked for St. Luke's Hospital for 20 years before he and Madeline decided to move to Richmond, Virginia. The choice to move to Virginia did not come lightly, but Edwin and Madeline knew they wanted to provide a better opportunity for their two sons, Jason and Michael. He always put his family first and sacrificed the life he knew in New York to make a better one for his family. While living in Richmond, Edwin worked at MCV Hospital until he retired in February of 2018. His incredible work ethic set an example for his children, of whom he was very proud; he loved his grandson, Max, and considered him a blessing in his life. He handled his diagnosis with strength and dignity. His family is blessed to feel the love he provided while he was here. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A celebration of Edwin's life will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, September 18, at 11 a.m. Interment is private.View online memorial