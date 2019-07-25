TOTH, Cynthia "Cindy," age 59, of Colonial Heights, Va., formerly of Blackstone, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She is survived by three brothers, Mike Toth (predeceased by their mother, Eva Elizabeth "Liz" Stolins), Lathan Toth (Carolynne) and Bo Toth (Mandy); a sister, Ann Toth; and their mother, Jean Toth, all of Blackstone; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial