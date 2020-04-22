TOUTSI, Gene Mason, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on June 1, 1944, and grew up in Alexandria, Va. She was at peace and had a wonderful life. She is survived by her loving husband, John, of 45 years; her daughters, Stephanie Toutsi Abbott (Mark) and Cristin Toutsi Grigos (Bill); and her greatest joy, her grandchildren, the twins, George and Sophia. She also had brothers-in-law and many cousins. Gene graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), where she obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master's in Art Education. She was an art teacher for 33 years in Henrico County Public Schools and a celebrated artist who loved to share her knowledge with students and art lovers of all ages. She was a beloved Department Chairwoman at Fairfield and John Rolfe Middle Schools, and was selected and nominated as a Henrico County Art Teacher of the Year by parents and colleagues. Upon retirement, she worked at VCU as an adjunct professor and supervised art student teachers in the Richmond area for 16 years. She also served as president and secretary for professional art organizations, and displayed her artwork at Crossroads Art Center. She enjoyed teaching and creating artwork such as paper cuttings, watercolors and other pictures about her life and family with oils, pastels and paints. She enjoyed visiting art museums and galleries with family and friends; this was one of many special experiences that she passed along to her children. She was a member of The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for several years. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 23, from 12 to 6 p.m. with a Trisagion Service (Father, Son, Holy Spirit) at 5:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 24, at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home. Final burial rites will follow at Washington Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life service will be streamed live at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, and can be viewed using the following link: www.facebook.com/nelsenfuneral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VCU School of the Arts, Department of Art Education: https://arts.vcu.edu/giving/ or Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral: www.vagocathedral.org. May her memory be eternal. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
