TOWBERMAN, Frank Kenneth, age 90, of Claremont, Va., passed away December 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Leslie and Delma Towberman; and was preceded in death by his infant son, Frank Jr.; and a daughter, Susan Carol. At 18, Frank joined the U.S. Marines. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Descendants of Point Lookout and the Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his loving wife, Frances "Fran" Epperson Towberman; his daughters, Teresa Taranovich and husband, John, Penni Daugherty and husband, James and Leslie Thomas and husband, Carl; his grandchildren, John Michael Taranovich, Dani Noon, Matthew Padgett and Brooke Padgett; his great-granddaughter, Tori Noon; his brother, Bill Kelly and wife, Edith; and special cousin, Tom Towberman and wife, Wanda. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Interment will be held Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Wakefield Cemetery, 205 W. Church Street, Wakefield, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Military Working Dog Support Organizations, http://www.operationwearehere.com/MilitaryWorkingDogs.html.View online memorial
