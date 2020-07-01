TOWNER, Leon H. Sr., 71, passed away June 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and Cecil Sr.; son, Leon Jr. He is survived by his favorite wife, Terry (Davis) Towner; five children, Mark, Michael, Kimberly, Tanya and Dawn; siblings, Juanita, Gary, Terry, Debbie, Bruce, Keith, Cecil Jr., Wanda and Melody; 21 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and a "boatload" of amazing friends. For condolences see blileys.com.View online memorial
