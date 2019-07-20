TOWNES, Dorothy Brown, was born on January 14, 1936, in Chesterfield County, to the late Frazier Brown and Rosa Taylor Brown. She peacefully departed this life on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Johnston-Willis Hospital. She attended Chesterfield County Public Schools and was a proud member of the Carver High, Class of 1954. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Smith-Madden Business College. She was employed by Sears for over 10 years. On February 2, 1957, she was united in marriage to John S. Townes Sr., and from this union they had three children, John Jr., Sherondra and Eric. She joined Mt. Nebo Baptist Church at an early age, where she served on the Missionary Board and Kitchen Committee until her health began to fail. She was also a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star Elizabeth Harris Chapter #86 P.H.A. She served as member of the Community Advisory Board of Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Facility for over 30 years. Dorothy, affectionately known as "Dot," is survived by her husband of 62 years, John S. Townes Sr.; three children, John Townes Jr. (Kathy), Sherondra Pryor and Eric Townes; five grandchildren, Tasha Townes, Preston Townes, James Pryor Jr., Marie Dorsey and Selena Townes; three great-grandchildren, John Ball IV, Aiden Clark and Arianna Townes; one aunt, Betty Caleb; four sisters-in-laws, two brothers-in-law; a host of cousins, amongst them, devoted Felicia Daniels; and a host of friends, amongst them, faithful Mary C. Thomas. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. Interment Mt. Nebo Cemetery.View online memorial