TOWNES, THOMAS JR.

TOWNES, Thomas D. Jr., passed on July 19, 2019. Survived by a loving and devoted wife of 12 years, Pamela D. Harris-Townes; daughters, Jazzmin' Swinson and Lynette Ruffin; parents, Thomas and Juanita Townes Sr. of Chesterfield; sisters, Annette Wright, Vernita Harris (Sterling) and Sherri Townes; brothers, Bruce and Steve Townes, all of Chesterfield; uncle, John Clarke (Rev. Joyce Clarke); aunts, Yvonne Clarke (Murphy), Pastor Francie Gary (Earl), Ann Ingram (Stanley), Pastor Sandra Draper (Irving), Giselle Askew and Angela Toombs; host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held 1 p.m. July 27, 2019, at the funeral establishment. Interment in Beulah Baptist Church cemetery, Moseley. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, at J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Va.