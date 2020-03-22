TOWNSELL, Antoine McDay, age 40, of Richmond, departed this life March 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by a son. He is survived by his wife, Tonya Porter Townsell; five children, four grandchildren; his grandmother, Martha Townsell; one sister, Tellsheka Townsell; one brother, Norman Meekins; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services private. Due to the governor's declaration, only immediate family is requested to attend services.View online memorial
