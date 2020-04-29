TOWNSEND, H. Barnes Jr., 78, of Manquin, Va., passed away on April 25, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1941, to the late Hugh and Elizabeth Townsend Jr. of Manquin, Va. He was preceded by his sisters, Kay T. Tatum and Antoinette T. Baker. Barnes is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bertha Gatewood Townsend; two sons, Hugh B. Townsend III (Lisa) and Greg Townsend (Johanna); three grandchildren, Hugh B. IV, Nicole and Jackson. He is also survived by a sister, Jane T. Lewis; and a brother, Howard A. Townsend; and many nieces and nephews. Barnes graduated from Virginia Tech in 1966, and was the owner of Riverside Dairy Farm. He was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Fellowship in King William and a member of King William Ruritan Club.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 804; deaths in Richmond area up to 137
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…