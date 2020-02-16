TOWSEY, Ray Herbert, 96, of Richmond, passed away February 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo; his son-in-law, Herrick Higgins; three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his children, Ray W. Towsey (Marilyn), Vicki Burke (John), Gail Dearhart (Michael) and Deborah Higgins; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Ray retired from Western Union and Western Electric. He served his country during WWII in the Navy and he was a member of Gwathmey Baptist Church. Ray enjoyed working with his hands, building and refinishing furniture. He also loved gardening. The family would like to send special thanks to all of his caregivers. Family and friends will gather on Friday, February 21, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22, at 12 p.m. Interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before Ray's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before Ray's Celebration of Life begins.
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Cluster of sharks in one spot off Carolinas coast grows more intense, and mysterious