TRACE, David Allen, 58, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1962, in Hagerstown, Md., he was the son of Monica (Fish) Trace of Greencastle, Pa. and the late Lawrence Trace. David received his bachelor's degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Maryland and a master's degree in Business Administration at the University of Richmond. He was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hagerstown and was a member of New Song Church in Mechanicsville. He loved bicycling, volleyball and running. David ran many 5Ks for charity. In addition to his mother; he is survived by two daughters, Lynsay Natasha Hays and Lilly Annabelle Trace; two stepdaughters, Kyndall Colgin and Kelsey Colgin; one sister, Kathy Pepple and fiance, Eddie Stine; four grandchildren, Dominic Hays, Dalton Hays, William Wallace and Elijah Platt; and ex-wife, Dawn Denzler Trace. Private services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020. A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, Md. Social distancing and only 10 people allowed in the room at any given time. Masks are required. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1050 Industrial Blvd., Ste. 3, Cumberland, Md. 21502. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.View online memorial
