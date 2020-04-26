TRAINHAM, SUE

TRAINHAM, Sue Giancaterino, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Thelma Giancaterino; first husband, Harold Burruss; and second husband, Jeb Dyson. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Richard Trainham; brother, Larry Giancaterino (Cecile); daughter, Denise Vega (Anthony); son, Randy Burruss; nephew, Jacob; grandchildren, Dakota, Landon, Kendal, Dylan; and her pride and joy furbaby, Lucy. Her flowers, yard and grandchildren were her life. The family would like to thank the ICU nursing staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their dedication. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veteran's charity of your choice. For condolences see www.blileys.com.

