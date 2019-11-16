TRAMONTIN, Mrs. Louise, of Richmond, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Frank. She is survived by her son, Fred; daughters, Virginia, Angela and their spouses; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a person with a giving heart, infectious smile and a volunteering spirit, especially with St. Bridget's Mother Butler Sewing Guild and Meals on Wheels. Her family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 18, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St. Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FeedMore's Meals on Wheels.View online memorial