TRAVIS, Harley Lee "Ted," 72, son of the late Dorothy and Luther Travis, passed away on August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean; his son, Lauren Todd; his brother, Brucie; and his dedicated aunt, Jessie Gillespie. Ted is survived by his devoted wife, Monte "Betsy"; son, Sean Travis, his wife Beth, grandsons, Colton, Derek and Archer; daughter, Jaime Travis; adopted son, Brad Sheffield, his wife, Christi, granddaughters, Taylor and Alexandra; stepson, Shawn Haney, his wife Katherine, grandchildren, Katie, Virginia, Charlotte and Wade; stepdaughter, Lisa Haney; and brothers, Earl and Robert Travis. During his youth, Ted served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked over 40 years at Dominion Virginia Power in several positions, lastly as a Coordinator, Non-Destructive Nuclear Department at the North Anna, Innsbrook and Surry locations. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved photography and music, especially Willie and Elvis; and making people laugh. But most of all, he loved to watch his children and grandchildren play a variety of sports. There will be a Celebration of Life at Discovery United Methodist Church, 13000 Gayton Road, Henrico, Va. 23233, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project.