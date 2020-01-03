TRAWEEK, Jean Bowler, 89, of Richmond, died December 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, William Roland Bowler Sr.; mother, Lucille Jenkins Bowler; and her brother, William Roland Bowler Jr. She is survived by her two children, daughter, Carroll Jean "CJ" Carter of Loudoun County; and son, Roland Scott Carter (Karen) of Henrico County. In addition, she has two grandsons, Ridge Sterling Carter (Jordan) and Blake Hampton Carter; and one great-grandson, Ryland Clark Carter. She dedicated her life to her family, career and friends and excelled at each. She retired after numerous years of performing administrative assistant and support activities in the political and non-profit areas. Of special mention, she has worked in the Office of the Governor of Virginia and the White House in critical administrative positions. A private graveside service will be held January 6, at Oakwood Cemetery in Richmond.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JEAN TRAWEEK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.