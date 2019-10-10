TRAYNHAM, Jerry Glenn, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Jerry leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Tammy; son, Jerrod; his father, Freddie Wyatt Sr.; two brothers, Terry Traynham and Freddie Wyatt Jr.; three sisters, Shelia Traynham, Carol Crenshaw (Diallo) and Audrey Davis (Reginal); mother-in-law, Mary Timmons; father-in-law, Wavely Palmer; sister-in-law, Jeanette Timmons; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and a dear friend, Ernie Harris. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie L. Traynham; and one brother, Douglas Lee Traynham. His family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1812 N. Main St., South Boston, Va. Interment will take place in Richmond at a later date.View online memorial