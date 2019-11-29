TREADWAY, MICHAEL

TREADWAY, The Rev. Michael William Sr., 67, of Henrico, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was a maintenance supervisor for Henrico County and a Deacon at Pine Street Baptist Church. He received his AA degree in Ministry from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and enjoyed fly fishing, ham radios, camping, the beach, the mountains, music, gardening, watching animals, being outdoors, the Dallas Cowboys and art. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Ruby Deaner; parents, Ewell and Jeanette Treadway; and brother, Frank Treadway; and is survived by his wife, Dolores Treadway; his children, Karen Hege and Michael Treadway Jr.; siblings, Jeanette Hughes, Mitchell Treadway (Sherri) and Robin Biddle (Rahn); two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 1, at 3 p.m. at Pine Street Baptist Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial