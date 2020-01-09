TRENT, Genorace R., passed on January 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Trent. He is survived by his father, William Trent; brothers, William Trent Sr. (Pamela) and Darrick Trent (Roslyn); sister, Debbie Burt (Walter); a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. January 10, 2020, and the funeral service will be held noon, January 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Rd., North Chesterfield. Rev. Dr. Shannon, eulogist. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Park. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial
