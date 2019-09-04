TRENT, James "Jimmy" L. Jr., age 70 of Richmond, Va., departed this life Thursday, August 29, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Angie Smith (Al); three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; one brother, John W. Trent (Patricia); four cousins; his devoted companion and caretaker, Alice Teresa Flowers; and a host of other relatives, friends and customers. Jimmy was a retired fireman after 20 years of service for Richmond City. As a contractor, he enjoyed remodeling homes. A private service will be held for only the family.View online memorial