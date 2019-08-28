TREPANIER, Christine Diane, 73, of Providence Forge, Va., passed away August 25, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Ron Trepanier; two daughters, Kim T. Minor of Key West, Fla., Heide Trepanier of Richmond, Va.; and three grandchildren, Ryan Minor and Sydney Minor and Lillian Snyder. Chris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a loyal and kind friend who was giving, witty and fun-loving, bringing humor and laughter wherever she went. Her friends and family will forever keep her in their hearts. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 1, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. The family will receive friends after the service. Inurnment will be in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Richmond Animal League or to New Kent Animal Control Shelter. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial