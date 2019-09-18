TREVILLIAN, Danielle Leigh, 29, of Powhatan, gained her angel wings on the day of her wedding vow renewal ceremony, September 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Joshua Trevillian; her daughter, Kinslee Marie Plourd; her parents, Danny and Lisa Emory; two sisters, Heather Scott (Jimmy), Katie Emory (Jeremy); best friend, Shannon Mills (Jason Morris), all of Powhatan; nieces and nephews, Audrey, Ryleigh, Landen, Iliana, Adrianna, Talon and Kamden. Danielle will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, as a great Mom, with deep devotion for family and friends, a loving wife, full of joy. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan, and where a Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. Interment Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial