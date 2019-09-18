TREVILLIAN, DANIELLE

TREVILLIAN, Danielle Leigh, 29, of Powhatan, gained her angel wings on the day of her wedding vow renewal ceremony, September 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Joshua Trevillian; her daughter, Kinslee Marie Plourd; her parents, Danny and Lisa Emory; two sisters, Heather Scott (Jimmy), Katie Emory (Jeremy); best friend, Shannon Mills (Jason Morris), all of Powhatan; nieces and nephews, Audrey, Ryleigh, Landen, Iliana, Adrianna, Talon and Kamden. Danielle will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, as a great Mom, with deep devotion for family and friends, a loving wife, full of joy. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan, and where a Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. Interment Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

