TREVILLIAN, Patricia, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family November 6, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edger and Rachel Marshall; sister, Frances Joyner. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Bernard "Bubba" Trevillian of 62 years; children, Bernard "Bernie" and his wife, Jan, Kevin and his wife, Kristi Trevillian, Sandra "Sandy" and her husband, Thomas Owen; grandchildren, Mathew, Benjamin, Rachel Trevillian, Sarah and her husband, Marcus Robbins; great-grandchild, Jacob Robbins; nephews, Trey and Chris Joyner; nieces, Donna Lowe and Mary Guthrie. Kelsey Kitchen held a special place in her heart and she was considered part of the family. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, worked at Seaboard Coast Line and Douglas Freeman High School. She was a lifetime member of the Richmond Choral Society, Grove Avenue and New Covent Baptist Churches, where she was strongly devoted in her faith and singing in the choir. She had a love of music, singing, crossword puzzles, Va. lottery, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial