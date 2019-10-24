TREXLER, GEORGE

TREXLER, George Nelson, 92, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord and his late wife, Aileen W. "Oma" Trexler, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents, William and Addie Trexler; and brother, Robert Trexler. George is survived by his children, Stephen Trexler and Donna Trexler Everett (Danny Ferguson); six grandchildren, James Trexler, Leslie Trexler, Lauren Phillips (Michael), David Everett (fiancee, Sara Huffman), SuLing Trexler and Matthew Trexler; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Tobias; sister, Marie Heath (Dennis); and daughter-in-law, Donna Trexler-Paschal. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran, a charter member of Mechanicsville Church of Christ, a 32nd Degree Mason and retired as Post Master of Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services with Masonic Rites will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ACCA Shrine Transportation Fund, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.

