TREXLER, Robert "Bob" Earl Sr., 83, of Glen Allen, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, February 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy; and son, Robbie. Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ann; children, June, Dale, Glenda, Donna, David, Crystal; sister, Joyce Southworth; 24 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Bob was a member of Truth Baptist Church, founder of R.E. Trexler Plumbing and Heating, ordained as a pastor at the age of 75, but had always served the Lord in his life, putting Jesus first. He loved his family dearly. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where his funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, or a church of your choice.View online memorial
