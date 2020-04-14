TRIBBLE, Violet Grizzard, 98, went to be with The Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E Tribble Sr.; sons, James "Jimmy" Tribble Jr. and Kenneth "Wayne" Tribble; sister, Lillie Rose Allen; and brother, Jesse Johnson Grizzard Sr. She was an active member of Our Ray of Hope Pentecostal Church in Richmond, Virginia, for many years. She was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Violet is survived by her son, Steven R. Tribble (Dody); grandchildren, Jo Ellen Tribble, Janet Moore (Dennis), Jill Tribble and Austin Tribble; six great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. A special thank you to Hanover Manor and Alpha House of Ashland, Virginia, for their loving care. A private burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Gardens with a memorial service to be planned at a future date. For future scheduled services and to leave fond condolences please visit www.nelsenashland.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.View online memorial
