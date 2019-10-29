TRIBLE, Charlotte Lorraine Wright, of Richmond, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The daughter of Lorraine Ruffin and George Wright Jr., she was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Julian Meade Wright; and her husband, George Meredith Trible III. She is survived by her brother, George Wright III (Diane); her children, George Meredith Trible IV (Annette), Charles Meade Trible (Jennifer) and Catharine Trible Holtan (Ramer); and her six grandchildren, Taylor Catharine Trible, Ashley Elizabeth Trible, Camden Meade Trible, Charlotte Clare Holtan, Henry Ramer Holtan and Margaret Meredith Holtan; and one stepgrandchild, Dylan Marlie Hay. Mrs. Trible was raised in Richmond, where she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. After graduating from Hollins College, she worked at C&P Telephone Company and J.C. Wheat & Company, both in Richmond, and The Bank of Georgia in Atlanta. After her family began, she resided in West Point, Va., for 30 years as a dedicated wife, mother and volunteer in the community. She returned to Richmond, where she lived at Westminster Canterbury in her later years and rejoined St. James's Episcopal Church. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at Westminster Canterbury. Her wishes were to make contributions in her memory to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227, St. James Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5014. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial