TRICARICO, Barbara A. Berryhill, 83, of Richmond, passed away at home on Thanksgiving Eve with loved ones by her side, due to a long-term illness. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Rocco V. Tricarico; and many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A lifelong Virginian, Barbara was born in Vienna, Va. The daughter of Harry J. Berryhill Sr. and Katherine E. Proctor, she lived much of her life in Northern Virginia before relocating to the Northern Neck and Richmond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors and/or St. Jude's Cancer Hospital.