TRICE, Dre'Quan, age 18, of Richmond, departed this life August 26, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Latarsha Trice; father, James Scott; grandparents, David and Rosa Trice; two sisters, Tiara Carter and Jaymeshia Scott; three brothers, Devin Carter, Jayvion Scott and Javion Scott; four aunts, Catina King (Barry), Tracy Trice, Chanda Christian (Antoine) and Dorine Winston; a host of cousins, among them David Johnson Jr. and Deavell Johnson; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Monday, at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. James Harris, pastor, officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery.