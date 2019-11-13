TRICE, Linda Kalen, 72, went to her heavenly home on November 11, 2019, after a valiant, faithful battle with juvenile diabetes. Her devotion and love for Jesus and her family supported her and provided her and her loved ones with peace. Linda was born on September 8, 1947, to Captain Robert Kalen and Jean Ferron Kalen. Linda attended the College of William and Mary from 1965 to 1969, where she met her family of loving, supportive friends as a member of the Chi Omega sorority as well as her best friend and love of her life, Joe Trice, whom she married March 29, 1969. As a devoted mother, Linda raised her two daughters with unconditional love, patience, discipline and humility in a Christian home. As a loving grandmother of five grandchildren, she loved teaching them to read, write and solve complex equations, sharing her faith with them, playing cards with them and sharing her love of the water with them at her home and on family vacations. As a brilliant mathematician, Linda taught mathematics for many years at Goochland High School and tutored students for over 50 years. She was a patient, supportive teacher and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. She supported a student prayer group during her years of teaching. Linda remained a part of the school community as a founder and teacher of the Good News Club, where she shared her love for Jesus with students. As a community member and friend to all, Linda loved her Tuesday night Bible study, her friends and church family, and provided care and comfort to hundreds of people, as she shared the peace and love of Jesus. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is healed and at home with Jesus. Linda is survived by her husband, John "Joe" Anderson Trice III; daughters, Shannon Trice Black and Jennifer Trice Haynes; grandchildren, Margaret Anne Black, Caroline Trice Black, Jordan Rose Haynes, Clayton Trice Haynes and Christopher Taylor Haynes; and her sister, Audrey Kalen Fritchman. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Daniel John Kalen. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Goochland High School, 3250 River Road West, Goochland, Va. 23063. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to globalfrontiermissions.org and goochlandchristianfellowship.org.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip is closed
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
-
McKINNEY, SHENA
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY - Plots for sale. Section 8. Lot 103, Spaces 4, 5 & 6. $6,750. Call…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - For sale Hillside Mausoleum, Tier A crypt 144, crypt front plaq…