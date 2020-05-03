TRICE, Richard Anderson III, It is with deep sadness, the family of Richard Anderson Trice III announces his passing on April 28, 2020, at the age of 81. Born August 2, 1938, to the late Richard Anderson Trice II and Alice Virginia Lee Trice. His circle of life began and ended at Spring Garden Farm, Mineral, Va. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Hartley Trice; his son, Richard Anderson Trice IV; his daughter-in-law, Tammy Brookman Trice; his grandchildren, Ashton Cowles Trice and Richard Anderson Trice V; his sister, Julia Dabney Trice Cameron; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, at Woodward Funeral Home in Louisa County, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. In light of the COVID-19 virus, guests will be allowed to pay their respects in groups of 10 at a time as recommended by the CDC. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his church of membership, Little River Baptist Church, 4959 Buckner Road, Bumpass, Va. 23024. Online guestbook at www.woodwardfuneral.com.View online memorial
