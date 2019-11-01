TRIMMER, Florence May Manoley, 87, of Chesterfield County, was born on April 17, 1933. She passed away on October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Irving Trimmer; and her parents, Anthony and Grace Manoley; a brother, Robert Manoley; two half-brothers and two half-sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Landon Turner and her husband (Mark Kevin Turner). She had two grandchildren, Melissa Turner Ball her husband (Trevor Ball) and Jessica Lynn Turner. She worked as an accounts receivable clerk for Curtis 1000 until she retired in 1995. Services will be held November 23, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5550 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to apps.jw.org/ui/E/donate-home.html.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
Texting driver gets year in jail for fatally striking 3 on Route 288 in Goochland
-
KIRBY, MASON
-
First of Guy Fieri's Richmond-filmed restaurant episodes to air in November
-
UPDATE: Woman rescued after threatening to jump from overpass above Chippenham Parkway, police say
Remembering Loved Ones
Westhampton Memorial Park Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247. Spaces 3 & 4. Valu…