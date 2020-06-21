TRIMMER, Jane Alsworth, of Henrico, widow of Thomas N. Trimmer, passed away on June 11, 2020. The first child of Mary Grumbling and Donald N. Alsworth Sr., Jane was born April 8, 1945. She entered this world in Elkhart, Ind., weighing three lbs. Jane was tiny and determined. She lived in San Antonio, Texas, Slidell, La., and eventually moved with her family to Coos Bay, Ore. Jane was awarded a scholarship, and graduated with an Associates Degree from SWOCC. She also worked as a receptionist at McAuley Hospital where she met her future husband Tom, an injured sailor. A cross-country bus ride in 1965 took her to Virginia where she lived the rest of her life. Her career working for Henrico Co. Schools included administrative positions in the Dept. of Library and Music, Media Services and as the secretary of Ward Elementary School. Jane's hands were never idle, and her heart was always faithful. She was a member of Montrose Baptist, and then Four Mile Creek Baptist Churches. She loved singing in the choir and performing with the handbell ensemble. Jane volunteered in summers with VBS, youth retreats and mission trips. Jane loved her family, doted on her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In her words "They are my blessing!" Jane was preceded in death by her brother, Donald N. Alsworth, Jr.; her mother, Mary Grumbling; her father, Donald N. Alsworth Sr.; niece, Sharon Leigh; niece, Jennifer Turman; and nephew, J.D. McNutt. Jane is survived by her daughter, Shane Duke (Patrick); son, Travis W. Trimmer (Misty); grandchildren, Amber Laughlin (Ian), Erin Marino (Robert), Joshua Duke, Hunter Cooper, James Trimmer and Madelyn Trimmer; great-grandchildren, Alex Laughlin, Cayden Marino, Liam Goggin and Emmie Marino. Jane is further survived by her brother, Michael Alsworth (Melody); sisters, Bonnie Turman (Russ), Rebecca McNutt and Wendy Leigh; and numerous relatives in Oregon, Washington, Texas, Alaska and Virginia. The family will receive friends and family 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road, with a memorial service to begin at 4 p.m.View online memorial
