TRIPLETT, Todd Hunter, passed away in his sleep at his home in Chesterfield, Va., on November 20, 2019. He was born September 18, 1968, to William R. Triplett Jr. and Judith B. Triplett Goodnough. He was preceded in death by his father and sadly just days prior to his death, by his dearly beloved mother. Left to cherish his memory is a daughter, Ashley Burns Triplett; and four siblings, Judy Napier, Richard Griswold, Diane Lee and Cindy Perkins (Alan); a stepsister, Drusilla Hodges (Billy); and numerous nieces and nephews. Todd was welcomed into this world by a large, loving family of siblings and it was often joked that he didn't learn to speak in complete full sentences until he was seven years old, because his doting brood of brothers and sisters were there to speak for him and complete his thoughts. He was the apple of his parents eyes and could do no wrong. He and his best childhood friend, Angela, left to themselves to play, invented their own language which they called "Marb." We thought they had been abducted by aliens, but it was their escape, from the doting family. It also signaled the start of his lifelong love for and ability to converse with anyone and to write and speak beautifully. As a child he played baseball in the Olive Branch Little league and loved sports his entire life. After graduating in 1986 from Nansemond Suffolk Academy in Suffolk, Va., he went on to hold numerous positions in the restaurant industry in Tidewater and then later in the Richmond area. An automobile accident in 2011 had left him in poor health and eventually forced his retirement from work, however it never kept him from enjoying the company of family and friends or his avid lifelong devotion to the Dallas Cowboys. His outgoing personality and huge heart will be missed by all he touched. Todd will rest peacefully knowing that he was an organ donor and that his corneas, bone and skin tissue were harvested and that this gift will, at a minimum, give sight to one, if not two lucky people. The family would like to mention Todd's longtime friend, Mike Riley and thank him for his love and support of Todd over the years. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Todd's life along with his mother's life on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Loving Funeral Home, 3225 Academy Ave., Portsmouth and in Richmond on Monday, December 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Estate at Independence, 600 Founders Bridge Blvd., Midlothian. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Backpacks of Love, 3035 Lower Hill Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139.View online memorial