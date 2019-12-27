TRIPP FROST, Elizabeth "Dianne" Jones, 79, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019, at Sunrise at Bon Air. Born on November 30, 1940, in Norfolk, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Bartlett Jones and Elizabeth Carey Jones. A 1963 graduate of the University of Georgia, she earned a B.A. degree in English. While attending UGA, she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies. She received a fellowship from the University of Maryland in College Park and taught freshman English while attending graduate school. She worked for many years in the banking industry, holding various managerial and administrative roles with Sovran Bank. As a child, she enjoyed dance, piano and visits to Georgia to see beloved extended family. She was an avid reader, was fascinated by politics and loved the UGA Bulldogs. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stuart A. Tripp Jr.; second husband, James L. "Jack" Frost; brother, William B. "Buddy" Jones; niece, Jennifer J. Eason; and cherished dog, Fritzy. She is survived by her son, Stuart A. Tripp III and wife, Juliann; daughter, Carey T. "Missy" Scott and husband, Kenneth; granddaughter, Claire A. Scott; sister, Carol J. Gardner and husband, Charles; brother, David L. Jones; and many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a former member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113, where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will take place on Friday, January 3, at 1 p.m. in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, Va. 23434. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America.View online memorial
TRIPP FROST, ELIZABETH "DIANNE"
To plant a tree in memory of ELIZABETH TRIPP FROST as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.