TROJANOWSKI, Michael, 52, of Powhatan, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 16, 1967. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; and his brother, James. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his sons, Caleb and Drew and their mother, Laura Randall (John); and his stepdaughter, Haley Timberlake. He is also survived by his father, Edward (Pearl); sisters, Terri Harbour of Kentucky, Denise Sikkama, Diane Fortney, Mary Danz; and brother, David Trojanowski, all of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike attended Grand Valley State University in Michigan and moved to Virginia in 1994. His passion was working with underprivileged youth and he had a key role in the formation of Dominion Youth Services, which provides necessary mental health and educational services to hundreds of individuals and families across the Commonwealth. Through his work he made great friends, including Dean Gholson, who was like a brother to him. The family thanks Dean for his support and love during this time. Mike was a larger than life character who passionately loved his family. He was a big man with a heart to match. His two sons, Caleb and Drew, were his heart. His energy and love will be greatly missed by all of those who loved him. Those who loved and knew Mike are welcome to pay their respects from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26, 2020, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 Broad Street, Glen Allen, Virginia. Mike will be buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Vanderbilt, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Comfort Zone Camp. Condolences to Mike's children may be mailed to 16412 Benmore Road, Moseley, Va. 23120.View online memorial
