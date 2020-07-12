TRONGE, Donald Hugh Sr., 79, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Donald was preceded by his wife, Judith Tronge. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Tronge; sons, Don Jr. and Bryan (Leslie) Tronge; twin brother, Daniel Tronge; grandchildren, Jarrett, Wyatt, Lyla and Rylan Tronge. Donald retired from Western Roto Engravers as plant manager. He showed Angus cattle through the Midwest and east as a young man. Woodworking was his favorite hobby. He and his late wife were members of the Sofisticats of Chesterfield Parks and Recreation and Dance Space Ballroom Dance in Richmond. Due to the COVID-19 environment, there will not be a Celebration of Life. The family suggests donations be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.View online memorial
