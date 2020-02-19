TRUEHEART, Rosa Lee, 98, of Richmond, a retired City of Richmond Government employee, departed this life on February 16, 2020. She is survived by one sister, two daughters-in-law, four grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, February 21, 2020, at Thirty-First Street Baptist Church, 823 N. 31st Street. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
