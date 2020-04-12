TRUMAN, EMMA

TRUMAN, Mrs. Emma Jackson, age 91, died peacefully at home with her family in Greenwich, Connecticut. Born and raised in Henrico County, Miss Emma, as she was affectionately called, moved to Connecticut with her oldest daughter in 2018 due to her failing health. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Truman (Truman's Refuse Service); her sister, Ocie Walker; and her brother, Walter Jackson Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Truman Smith (Archie, deceased) of Greenwich, Conn. and Linda Truman Nash (Hilton) of Henrico, Va.; a son, William Spencer Truman III (Cheryl) of Henrico, Va.; six grandchildren, Nicole Lee (Derek), Erica Branch (Charlie), Tamara Swinton, Kristin Smith, Evan Truman (Megan) and Alexis Truman; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilhelmina "Billie" Cunningham; and a sister-in-law, Jean Jackson. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Truman joined Quioccasin Baptist Church as a youth and later served in a number of organizations, including the Usher's Ministry, the Senior Citizen's Group and the Women's Missionary Circle. Outside of the church, she was a member of the Virginia Randolph Chapter of Business Women, the Delvers Women's Club, the L'Amigos Social Club and the Freelancer's Social Club. She also volunteered as a tutor at Virginia Randolph Academy. Her employment years included being a bookkeeper for her husband's business, Truman's Refuse Service. She was also the first Black saleswoman at JC Penney Company, which was located at Willow Lawn at that time. In her leisure time, she was an artist and enjoyed oil painting. When in season, she had a special knack for gardening, and roses were her great love. Online condolence can be made at jenkinsjr.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…