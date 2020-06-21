TUCK, Carter Wilborne, 62, passed away on June 16, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was predeceased by his parents, Carter W. Tuck, Virginia M. Tuck; and his sister, Marie D. Tuck. He last worked as a security guard at Bank of America for 20 years. He is survived by his foster father, Ralph Chasteen; and his siblings, Carol A. Norment, Raymond W. Tuck, Virginia T. Ashford and Alan G. Tuck; one nephew, Jason; two nieces, Tina and Lisa; and a dear close family friend and caregiver, Carl Jones. Services will be private. In memory of our loved one, please donate to the Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 1833, Merrifield, Va. 22116-8033.View online memorial
