TUCK, Edna "MaTuck" Marr Duncan, 93, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lewis C. Duncan and James Tuck; her father, Frederick V. Marr; mother, Myrtle Burford; six brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia "Ginger" Raabe, Bonny McNeely (Gary); sister, Joyce Adams (Aubrey); and special family friend, Donna Duncan. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, 23231. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church, 3868 Antioch Church Rd., Sandston, 23150, with a graveside service to follow at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, 23150.