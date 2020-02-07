TUCK, Mary Elizabeth, 91, of Lakeside in Henrico County, passed away Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1928, she moved into a little house in Lakeside as a 20-year-old bride in 1948, and for nearly 70 years made that house her home, the little house on the corner where she would always set a plate for anyone who might stop by. The home that she made with her husband, where they raised their gardens and their children, was just a few blocks away from the family business owned by her husband, "Tuck's Appliance." Somehow, she and her husband made it work. When she was not at home, cooking meals with homemade rolls in a 10 x 10 kitchen, using the same black cast iron skillet on the stove for most of those years, she would keep the books for the store. Later, after the store closed, she worked for Sears and then Bank of America, where she made a second career when most people were thinking of retirement. She never forgot the loneliness of being an only child growing up and she relished visits with her neighbors, her children and grandchildren. She never forgot the love she felt when she married into the Tuck family, automatically having eight new brothers and sisters-in-law. After her oldest daughter was taken sick by a childhood attack of encephalitis back in the early 1950s, she later petitioned the Henrico County Schools to help develop programs that would enable the kids with special needs to stay in school, before special programs were part of the norm. She taught her kids, all six of them, the Golden Rule along with respect, compassion, how to hold a fork and occasionally break a switch if necessary. She enjoyed good humor and good friends, of which she had many over the years. Her greatest accomplishment she would say without hesitation was her family. When asked if she was proud of any one of her children, she would always say she was proud of all of them, though each of the kids had a feeling who her favorite might be on any given day. There were challenges and sometimes failures, but her resilience in spirit and constant Christian faith proved to be an example that powered her endurance to the very end. She was a member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church for over 70 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Lenard W. Tuck Sr. in 1985; three children, Evelyn Tuck Brannon (1995), James L. Tuck (2019) and William Dennis Tuck (2018); and a granddaughter, Megan Lynn Tuck (1991). She is survived by two sons, Lenard W. Tuck Jr. (Sonya) of Bon Air, Jeffrey W. Tuck (Terri) of Glen Allen; a daughter, Tracie E. Tuck of Harrisonburg; her daughter-in-law, Dianne F. Tuck of Elmont; along with nine grandchildren, Chris, Natalee, Nathan, Sean, Melissa, Katy, Anna, Adam and Aaron; and 12 great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for the care she received and the affection given by the staff at Manor Care in Lakeside during her final illness. Arrangements are being handled by Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a service will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 8
Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
