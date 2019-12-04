TUCKER, Annie Laurie, 88, went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2019. Once in a lifetime, you find yourself in the presence of an angel, the kindest and purest of souls. Her angelic smile was comforting and timeless, so contagious. Family was and still is her most cherished possession and her presence continues to embrace us at this very moment. Through her nourishing role as a daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ann wove intangible, everlasting threads of love, strength and benevolence within and around each of us. These precious threads are her legacy and they will continue to weave their way through each generation, thereafter. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, William Marshall "Bill" Tucker. She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Campbell (Raymond), Linda Poindexter (Steve) and Brad Tucker (Kate); grandchildren, Phillip (Erica) and Jennifer (John) Campbell, Blake Poindexter (Jessica) and Raine Tucker; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Ryan, Tucker and Paisley; siblings, Paul McNally, Violet Barlow, Ruby Bell and Ethel "Topsy" Sutton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services private. The family would like to share their appreciation for the support and dedication by Hospice of Virginia at Retreat Doctors Hospital and to Dr. Philip Morrissette and Nurse Kim Deming for years of the most loving medical care and devotion.View online memorial