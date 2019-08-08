TUCKER-BROWN, Vanessa "Darl" Lee, was called into the hands of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 3, 2019, who ushered her into her new heavenly mansion. Vanessa Lee Tucker-Brown was born on February 28, 1956, to Shirley Mae Tucker and Alfred Edward Tucker Sr. Vanessa was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Edward Tucker Sr.; her older brother, Alfred Edward Tucker Jr.; and her husband, Milton Edward Brown Sr. Vanessa leaves to cherish her memory her loving mother, Mrs. Shirley Mae Tucker; two loving sons, Milton (Tiant) Edward Brown Jr., Arsenio DaVaughan Tucker; and one loving cousin, Jasmine Danesha Jones; two grandchildren, Zy'kei and Zykeira; two loving brothers, Rickey Alvin Tucker, Raymond Jerome Tucker Sr.; two devoted nephews, Alfred (Lil Al) Edward Tucker III, Raymond (Ray-Ray) Jerome Tucker Jr.; three devoted nieces, Daffney N. Dennis of Baltimore, Maryland, Ashley M. Tucker, Kendall I. Tucker; one devoted uncle, Richard (Goody) Tucker; three devoted aunts, Nannie L. Austin, Phillis T. Hunter, Margaret L. Tucker; five sisters-in-law, Sonji R. Tucker, Glenda Mercer (Johnnie) and Delcenia S. Tucker, Gertrude Clarke of West Palm Beach, Florida, Donise E. Brown of Davie, Florida; and one brother-in-law, Richard Oliver Irving Brown of Davie, Florida. Also surviving her are five devoted friends, Marilynn (Aunt Marilyn) Mumford, Agnes (Daughter) Brown, Brenda (Mee Ma) Mcleod, Adrienne (Ms. Adrienne) Odom. Funeral will be held at St. Mark's GOGIC, 1100 East Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23222. Elder Stephen B. Towns Sr., eulogist.View online memorial