TUCKER, James P. "Jim" III, 83, of White Stone, Va., passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James P. Jr and Mary Tucker; a son, David; and two sisters, Katherine Tucker and Jean Cullather. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sharon; children, Kim Horton (Donald), Keith Tucker, Jamie Tucker, Angie Anderson (Chris); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Toni Gribrell (Barry); sister-in-law, Brenda Kelley; and his family dog, Murphy. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. with a Christian Wake service beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
