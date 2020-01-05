TUCKER, Margaret Beadles, 81, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Tucker; son, Timothy James Tucker Sr.; and parents, Linton and Ethel Beadles. She is survived by her grandchildren, Timothy James Tucker Jr. and Matthew Howard Tucker (Molly); great-grandchildren, Mason Tucker and Madison Tucker; and brother, Richard L. Beadles (Juanita). She retired from SunTrust Bank. She loved people and had many cherished lifelong friends. A memorial ceremony will be held 12 noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Luke's UMC, 4101 Fordham Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's UMC.View online memorial
