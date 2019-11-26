TUCKER, Thomas, 93, of Mechanicsville, went to live with his Savior Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Edna Tucker; sister, Pauline "Sista" Tucker Clark; and his wife of 65 years, Joyce Tucker. Survivors include his sons, Thomas Tucker Jr. (Vicki) and Tracy Tucker (Anne); grandson, Thomas Tucker III; as well as many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Tucker was a huge supporter of youth athletics in the community, having coached little league baseball, church softball, American Legion Post 175 baseball and semi-pro baseball. After coaching, he and his wife were regulars of numerous sporting events, from little league to college. The family will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (today), at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial