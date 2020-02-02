TUCKER, Vivian Thurston, 92, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1927, to the late Winfred Preston and Hazel Martin Thurston. Vivian was the sister to the late Jane Chiles. We are at peace knowing that she is now reunited with her devoted husband of 70 years, Hunter Charles Tucker Jr. Vivian is survived by her sons, Winfred (Sandra) and Terry (Mion); grandchildren, Chris (Jennifer), Bobbii, Kelly, Holly, Tracy (Glen), Jimmy, Kathy (Clyde), Eunice, Jeffrey; 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, along with one more on the way. She graduated from John Marshall High School and was a longtime Hanover County resident. Vivian was a member of Gethsemane Church of Christ. She grew up in the Fairmount Community of Richmond in a large, close knit, extended family. Vivian's parents, grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles, sister and many cousins were part of her everyday life. After a brief career at Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company, then marriage, her life's orientation was caring for family, and family was everything to her. Vivian excitedly welcomed each new generation of grandchildren and enjoyed helping raise them. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, in Gethsemane Church of Christ cemetery, 5146 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gethsemane Church of Christ.View online memorial
