TULLY, William Joseph, 81, a lifelong Rutgers fan, finally accepted that his beloved Scarlet Knights would not win the Big Ten this football season and gracefully departed this world on July 21, 2019. Married to Joyce, the love of his life, for 54 years, they have three children, Jennifer (Bob), Chris (Jackie) and Patrick (Lisa); and seven grandchildren, Jake, Nick, Sophie, Lara, Cal, Julia and Alex. Bill now joins his father, Bill; and his mother, Mae; as well as his sister, Rita; and his brother, Bernie; his surviving sisters are Susanne and Eileen. Born in West Orange, New Jersey, Bill played football at Rutgers, once holding the record for the longest run from scrimmage. After graduation in 1961, he joined the Army before becoming a high school teacher and a football coach. He changed careers and became a sales icon in the paper industry, where he worked for Westvaco and the James River Corporation. Bill took pride in imparting knowledge to his children throughout his life, like saying, while passing the distinct smell of a paper mill, "You smell that? That's money!" An avid reader and history buff, he also enjoyed photography, which is evident in the 728 boxes of slides in his attic. With his lovely wife by his side, he traveled the world in search of the best camera shot, a gorgeous view, a delicious meal and a lively happy hour. A childhood fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, he attended the games with Uncle Paul. Often seen wearing his jersey on fall Sundays, Bill was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan, who also enjoyed the keen art of late-night debate, sometimes changing his opinion to the other side just to make things interesting. He hated the sun and the beach but loved the Jersey Shore, frequently sending one of his kids to pick up the New York Times, Star Ledger and a dozen bagels in Ship Bottom, N.J. Although Bill was slowed late in life by a stroke, he determined not to let that define him. Bill's family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., and the final meeting of the Bill Tully Fan Club will take place at St. Gabriel Catholic Church on Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial